Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:33 pm

Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato To Perform New Duet 'Fall In Line' at Billboard Music Awards 2018

Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato To Perform New Duet 'Fall In Line' at Billboard Music Awards 2018

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are hitting the stage together for the first time ever at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!!

The two powerhouse singers will make their television debut of their new song “Fall In Line” off of Christina‘s upcoming album Liberation.

“May 20th. @BBMAs. @ddlovato . #FallInLine. #xtinademi_bbmas,” Christina wrote on Twitter.

Christina and Demi joined previously announced performers Janet Jackson, BTS, Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, air live on Sunday, May 20 at 8 PM ET on NBC.
