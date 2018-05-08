Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018

Clayne Crawford Reportedly Fired From 'Lethal Weapon'

Clayne Crawford Reportedly Fired From 'Lethal Weapon'

Clayne Crawford is reportedly out at Lethal Weapon following “bad behavior” on the set of the drama.

The actor has apparently been fired, and now Fox and Warner Bros. Television are “scrambling” to find a replacement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clayne has come under fire for his behavior, and recently apologized for two incidents.

“I absolutely love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents,” he said in a statement after an actor felt unsafe on the set after being hit by a piece of shrapnel.

The network is reportedly deciding the fate of the series ahead of Fox’s upfront presentation later this month.
