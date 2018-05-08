CMT Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

The 2018 CMT Awards are coming up in just a few weeks and we have the full list of newly released nominations!

If you don’t know, the CMT Awards are a totally fan-voted award show! So, you can help determine the winner in each category by going to CMT.com and casting your vote. You’ll also notice that this year, there’s some pop singers in the mix, as well as country stars!

Little Big Town is set to host the show this year, which will air on June 6!

Click inside for the full list of nominees at the CMT Awards…

Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young, “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Jason Aldean, “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Legends”

Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me”

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean, “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi, “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan, “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett, “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Legends”

Lauren Alaina, “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris, “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich, “California”

Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line, “Smooth”

High Valley, “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, “Speak To A Girl”

Group Video of the Year

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

LANco, “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland, “Make A Little”

Old Dominion, “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts, “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band, “My Old Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery, “Sway”

Devin Dawson, “All On Me”

LANco, “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson, “Yours”

Walker Hayes, “You Broke Up With Me”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley, “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”

CMT Performance of the Year

Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery, “Stand Up For Something” (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)

Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks, “Midnight Rider” (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum, “September” (From CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, “I Won’t Back Down” (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter” (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)