Colin Firth & Harry Connick Jr. Bring Their Wives to Met Gala 2018

Colin Firth and Harry Connick Jr. look sharp at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 57-year-old Kingsman: The Secret Service actor and the 50-year-old singer and TV host hit the carpet at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Colin suited up in a black and white tux alongside his wife Livia Giuggioli, who wore a cream gown with green jewelry. Harry donned a black printed suit jacket, and his wife Jill Goodacre sported a semi-sheer black gown.

It marks Colin and Livia‘s first major red carpet event following an affair and stalking scandal involving their relationship.

FYI: Livia is wearing Chopard jewelry. Harry is wearing Ralph Lauren. Jill is wearing an X By Nbd dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes.