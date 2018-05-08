Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:59 am

Colin Firth & Harry Connick Jr. Bring Their Wives to Met Gala 2018

Colin Firth & Harry Connick Jr. Bring Their Wives to Met Gala 2018

Colin Firth and Harry Connick Jr. look sharp at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 57-year-old Kingsman: The Secret Service actor and the 50-year-old singer and TV host hit the carpet at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Colin suited up in a black and white tux alongside his wife Livia Giuggioli, who wore a cream gown with green jewelry. Harry donned a black printed suit jacket, and his wife Jill Goodacre sported a semi-sheer black gown.

It marks Colin and Livia‘s first major red carpet event following an affair and stalking scandal involving their relationship.

FYI: Livia is wearing Chopard jewelry. Harry is wearing Ralph Lauren. Jill is wearing an X By Nbd dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 01
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 02
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 03
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 04
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 05
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 06
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 07
colin firth and harry connick jr bring their wives to met gala 2018 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Colin Firth, Harry Connick Jr, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr