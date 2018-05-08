Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to First Post-Baby Paparazzi Pictures

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to First Post-Baby Paparazzi Pictures

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 3:15 pm

Colton Haynes Files for Divorce From Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Files for Divorce From Jeff Leatham

It’s officially over for Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham.

The 29-year-old actor filed for divorce from his husband of just six months, TMZ reports. Colton filed the papers on Tuesday afternoon (May 8) in Los Angeles.

News that the couple split broke last week, and fans were shocked to see the news after they were just married last year.

Colton later broke his silence on the split and insisted that Jeff did not cheat on him, despite some speculation.

No further information has been made available at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr