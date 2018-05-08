Colton Haynes Files for Divorce From Jeff Leatham

It’s officially over for Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham.

The 29-year-old actor filed for divorce from his husband of just six months, TMZ reports. Colton filed the papers on Tuesday afternoon (May 8) in Los Angeles.

News that the couple split broke last week, and fans were shocked to see the news after they were just married last year.

Colton later broke his silence on the split and insisted that Jeff did not cheat on him, despite some speculation.

No further information has been made available at this time.