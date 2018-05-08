Darren Criss Rocks Sparkling Blazer for Met Gala 2018!

Darren Criss makes a dapper arrival on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old American Crime Story looked so suave in a sparkling blazer with burgundy trousers and a matching bow tie.

In case you missed it, Darren announced that he and Lea Michele will soon be going on tour – and you can check out the dates here!

FYI: Darren is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tux.