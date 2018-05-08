Deepika Padukone Goes Red Hot for Her Second Met Gala!

Deepika Padukone is red hot while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Bollywood movie star had her hair styled by Harry Josh using the Harry Josh Pro Tools dryer.

Prabal Gurung, the designer of Deepika‘s dress, opened up about working with her for the gala. This was the actress’ second time at the gala.

“Deepika has been a longtime friend and muse. She embodies all of the ideals I respect in a woman—she is beautiful on the inside and out; intelligent, assured, poised, yet with a sense of levity and joy. I am honored she is joining me on such a special evening,” he told Vogue India.

FYI: Deepika is wearing a Prabal Gurung gown and Christian Louboutin shoes.