Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:38 am

Deepika Padukone Goes Red Hot for Her Second Met Gala!

Deepika Padukone Goes Red Hot for Her Second Met Gala!

Deepika Padukone is red hot while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Bollywood movie star had her hair styled by Harry Josh using the Harry Josh Pro Tools dryer.

Prabal Gurung, the designer of Deepika‘s dress, opened up about working with her for the gala. This was the actress’ second time at the gala.

Deepika has been a longtime friend and muse. She embodies all of the ideals I respect in a woman—she is beautiful on the inside and out; intelligent, assured, poised, yet with a sense of levity and joy. I am honored she is joining me on such a special evening,” he told Vogue India.

FYI: Deepika is wearing a Prabal Gurung gown and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
deepika padukone met gala 2018 01
deepika padukone met gala 2018 02
deepika padukone met gala 2018 03
deepika padukone met gala 2018 04
deepika padukone met gala 2018 05

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Deepika Padukone, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr