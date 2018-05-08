Diddy & Cassie Are A Chic Couple at Met Gala 2018!

Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:38 am

Diddy and Cassie coupled up while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The super chic duo stepped out at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

They were also joined at the event by Diddy‘s son Christian Combs.

Diddy was rocking a suit that he designed in collaboration with Musika Frere.

After the event, he took to his Instagram to share a photo from the carpet alongside Cassie.

“L O V E!!!! @cassie #metgala,” Diddy captioned the pic.

FYI: Diddy is wearing a Musika Frere suit and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Cassie is wearing Thom Browne with Chopard earrings and Sarah Jane Wild jewelry. Christian is wearing Dolce Gabanna.
