Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:21 am

Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, & Jourdan Dunn Go Glam for Met Gala 2018!

Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, & Jourdan Dunn Go Glam for Met Gala 2018!

Doutzen Kroes stuns in a white, pink, and purple hooded dress as she steps out for the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 33-year-old Dutch model was joined at the event by fellow model pals Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls.

FYI: Jourdan is wearing a Diane Von Furstenberg dress, Louboutin shoes, and Bvlgari jewelry while carrying a Louboutin bag. Joan is wearing a Tommy Hilfiger dress. Doutzen is wearing a Sies Marjan dress.

