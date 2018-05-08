Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Hold Hands While Leaving Ellen's Private Show at Largo at the Cornet!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are all smiles after a successful show!

The happy couple was spotted leaving Largo at The Cornet on Monday night (May 7) after Ellen’s private show.

“Standing O to start Ellen was so great tonite. Lucky us,” the venue wrote on Instagram. “The lucky ones. Ellen back doing stand up and making us feel better.”

Ellen has recently been getting back to her roots in stand-up comedy, and it looks like the show was a huge success!