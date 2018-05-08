Emily Ratajkowski & Karlie Kloss Couple Up at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Emily Ratajkowski keeps close to her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard while making their way inside the Up&Down night club to stop by Rihanna‘s 2018 Met Gala After Party on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

the 26-year-old model-actress and Sebastian then headed over to the Mark Hotel to hit up Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party, where they were joined by Karlie Kloss and her boyfriend Joshua Kushner.

That same evening, Emily looked stunning in a Marc Jacobs long-sleeve gold dress while Karlie kept it classy in a Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala.

FYI: Emily is carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.