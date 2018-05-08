Tue, 08 May 2018 at 1:16 pm
Emma Stone, Justin Theroux & Shailene Woodley Share a Car After Met Gala 2018 After Parties!
Emma Stone, Justin Theroux, and Shailene Woodley shared a car after last night’s Met Gala!
The trio all hopped into a ride after attending one of the numerous after parties on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
Justin and Emma became friends after working on the Netflix movie Maniac. He recently posted a photo of Emma on his Instagram Story and called her one of his “BFFs.”
Check out the photos of Shailene Woodley, Emma Stone, and Justin Theroux hopping in a car together after the Met Gala…
