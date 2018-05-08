Eva Longoria Grabs Lunch with Hubby Jose Baston in Beverly Hills

Eva Longoria holds hands with Jose Baston as they leave lunch at E Baldi on Tuesday afternoon (May 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress dressed her major baby bump in an olive-colored maxi dress while her hubby looked handsome in a navy polo shirt and white pants.

Later that night, Eva changed into a bump-hugging white dress and matching duster as she stopped by for an appearance on Extra!.

You can catch Eva in the new movie Overboard – which is out in theaters now!

