Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 8:46 pm

Eva Longoria Grabs Lunch with Hubby Jose Baston in Beverly Hills

Eva Longoria Grabs Lunch with Hubby Jose Baston in Beverly Hills

Eva Longoria holds hands with Jose Baston as they leave lunch at E Baldi on Tuesday afternoon (May 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress dressed her major baby bump in an olive-colored maxi dress while her hubby looked handsome in a navy polo shirt and white pants.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Later that night, Eva changed into a bump-hugging white dress and matching duster as she stopped by for an appearance on Extra!.

You can catch Eva in the new movie Overboard – which is out in theaters now!

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria stepping out in Beverly Hills…
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 01
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 02
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 03
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 04
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 05
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 06
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 07
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 08
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 09
eva longoria grabs lunch with jose baston in beverly hills 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Eva Longoria, Jose Baston, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr