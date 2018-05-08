Exes Alexander Skarsgard & Kate Bosworth Reunite at Met Gala 2018 After Party

Friendly exes Alexander Skarsgard and Kate Bosworth reunited last night after the 2018 Met Gala!

The 35-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor were seen at Versace‘s 2018 Met Gala After Party at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City, and they snapped a pic together with journalist Andrew Bevan.

Alexander and Kate broke up back in 2011 after dating for about 2 years.

At the party, Alexander also met up with his Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Huishan Zhang dress, Mateo jewels, and Sergio Rossi heels.

See all the photos from the after party inside…