Exes Alexander Skarsgard & Kate Bosworth Reunite at Met Gala 2018 After Party
Friendly exes Alexander Skarsgard and Kate Bosworth reunited last night after the 2018 Met Gala!
The 35-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor were seen at Versace‘s 2018 Met Gala After Party at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City, and they snapped a pic together with journalist Andrew Bevan.
Alexander and Kate broke up back in 2011 after dating for about 2 years.
At the party, Alexander also met up with his Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern!
FYI: Kate is wearing a Huishan Zhang dress, Mateo jewels, and Sergio Rossi heels.
