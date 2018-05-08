Gabrielle Union Addresses Ending 'Feud' with Jada Pinkett Smith

There is absolutely no blood at all between Gabrielle Union and Jada Pinkett Smith!

While promoting her new movie Breaking In on Today, the 45-year-old actress opened up about reconciling her relationship with the 46-year-old Girls Trip actress.

“Jada nor I ever used the word feud… Back in the day, neither one of us knew originally what took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you,’” Gabrielle shared. “And then it was like, ‘Okay, girl, bye’ for 17 years.”

Jada recently revealed that the two had come together for an interview on her new Facebook series Red Table Talk.

“We both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurities to actually say, ‘Hey, did that ever happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?’” Gabrielle continued. “And that’s what we talk about on her show – how we got over ourselves, how we both evolved — no feud, just a lot of silence — to come together and create something really beautiful with a lot of healing,”

Also pictured inside: Gabrielle Union at a screening of Breaking In on Tuesday (May 8) at Bryant Park in New York City.