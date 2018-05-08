Geena Davis & Husband Reza Jarrahy Split After 16 Years Together

Geena Davis and her husband Reza Jarrahy are splitting after over 16 years of marriage.

The longtime couple filed for divorce on Tuesday (May 8), according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Geena and Reza reportedly separated last November, citing irreconcilable differences in their marriage.

The couple got married back in September of 2001 and share three children – 14-year-old twins Kaiis and Kian and 16-year-old daughter Alizeh.

Reza, who filed the documents, is reportedly asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of the children.

Geena was previously married three other times.