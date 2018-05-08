Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Couple Up for Met Gala 2018

Top Stories
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness are all smiles at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 49-year-old Greatest Showman star and the 62-year-old Australian actress stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Hugh looked dapper in his black and white suit with a red detail, and Deborra donned a billowing, Gothic-inspired black gown with a cross necklace and silver earrings.

“Date night on an epic level!” Hugh captioned the Instagram photo below. “Thank you @mjonf … you & your team are awesome. Thank you @csiriano @dior @chrismcmillanthesalon @rheannewhite @montblanc @lorraineschwartz #mydebs.”

FYI: Hugh is wewaring Dior Homme.
Photos: Getty
