Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Couple Up for Met Gala 2018

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness are all smiles at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 49-year-old Greatest Showman star and the 62-year-old Australian actress stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Hugh looked dapper in his black and white suit with a red detail, and Deborra donned a billowing, Gothic-inspired black gown with a cross necklace and silver earrings.

“Date night on an epic level!” Hugh captioned the Instagram photo below. “Thank you @mjonf … you & your team are awesome. Thank you @csiriano @dior @chrismcmillanthesalon @rheannewhite @montblanc @lorraineschwartz #mydebs.”

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 7, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

FYI: Hugh is wewaring Dior Homme.