2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 4:02 am

Idris Elba & Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Couple Up for Her First Met Gala!

Idris Elba and his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre look fierce at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 45-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor and the model stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Idris wore a black tuxedo that he helped design, and Sabrina donned a black gown with a plunging neckline and a dazzling necklace.

They held hands as they worked the carpet.

The couple got engaged back in February. Check out his proposal if you missed it!

FYI: Idris and Sabrina are both wearing Givenchy.
