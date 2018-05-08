Jaden Smith Brings His Gold Record Plaque to Met Gala 2018

Jaden Smith does a little bit of self-promotion on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 19-year-old entertainer brought his plaque certifying his album Icon as a gold album as an accessory!

Jaden opted for sneakers instead of dress shoes for the annual gala.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Jaden is wearing Louis Vuitton.