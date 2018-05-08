Janelle Monae Looks Angelic in Halo Hat & Beaded Head Wrap at Met Gala 2018

We’re a little obsessed with Janelle Monae‘s 2018 Met Gala look.

The 32-year-old “Make Me Feel” singer stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

She donned a black and white ensemble with a hand-beaded, crystallised head wrap and a wide-brim hat reminiscent of a halo as well as her Dirty Computer album art. Janelle completed her look with gold and silver rings and red lipstick.

She posed with designer Marc Jacobs.

“I use fashion to make lots of statement,” Janelle told Vanity Fair. “My black and white is meant to honor my working-class parents. My mother was a janitor, both my fathers, my biological father and my stepfather, were custodians, sanitation workers, post-office workers. For me, I try to say something as much as possible, say something that means something to other people outside of myself. Sometimes I don’t. Tonight I am happy to be part of this theme and happy to be with Marc Jacobs.”

FYI: Janelle is wearing Marc Jacobs with Christian Louboutin shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.