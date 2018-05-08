Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 1:22 am

Janelle Monae Looks Angelic in Halo Hat & Beaded Head Wrap at Met Gala 2018

Janelle Monae Looks Angelic in Halo Hat & Beaded Head Wrap at Met Gala 2018

We’re a little obsessed with Janelle Monae‘s 2018 Met Gala look.

The 32-year-old “Make Me Feel” singer stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janelle Monae

She donned a black and white ensemble with a hand-beaded, crystallised head wrap and a wide-brim hat reminiscent of a halo as well as her Dirty Computer album art. Janelle completed her look with gold and silver rings and red lipstick.

She posed with designer Marc Jacobs.

“I use fashion to make lots of statement,” Janelle told Vanity Fair. “My black and white is meant to honor my working-class parents. My mother was a janitor, both my fathers, my biological father and my stepfather, were custodians, sanitation workers, post-office workers. For me, I try to say something as much as possible, say something that means something to other people outside of myself. Sometimes I don’t. Tonight I am happy to be part of this theme and happy to be with Marc Jacobs.”

If you missed it, check out Janelle‘s tulle and feathered dress from last year’s Met Gala.

FYI: Janelle is wearing Marc Jacobs with Christian Louboutin shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
janelle monae is angelic in halo hat and beaded head wrap at met gala 2018 01
janelle monae is angelic in halo hat and beaded head wrap at met gala 2018 02
janelle monae is angelic in halo hat and beaded head wrap at met gala 2018 03
janelle monae is angelic in halo hat and beaded head wrap at met gala 2018 04
janelle monae is angelic in halo hat and beaded head wrap at met gala 2018 05
janelle monae is angelic in halo hat and beaded head wrap at met gala 2018 06
janelle monae is angelic in halo hat and beaded head wrap at met gala 2018 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Janelle Monae, Marc Jacobs, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr