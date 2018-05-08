Jimmy Fallon & Stephen Colbert Have Zoolander Moment at Met Gala 2018!

Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert are having the best time ever at the 2018 Met Gala!

The two late-night talk show hosts hit the stair case together while doing some very dramatic poses as they arrived at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Also stepping out for the event included Trevor Noah along with James Corden and his wife Julia.

FYI: James is wearing a Tom Ford tux. Julia is wearing a Brock Collection dress, Kimberly McDonald jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Trevor is wearing a Balmain tux. Jimmy is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux.

