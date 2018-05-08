Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:53 am

Jimmy Fallon & Stephen Colbert Have Zoolander Moment at Met Gala 2018!

Jimmy Fallon & Stephen Colbert Have Zoolander Moment at Met Gala 2018!

Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert are having the best time ever at the 2018 Met Gala!

The two late-night talk show hosts hit the stair case together while doing some very dramatic poses as they arrived at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jimmy Fallon

Also stepping out for the event included Trevor Noah along with James Corden and his wife Julia.

FYI: James is wearing a Tom Ford tux. Julia is wearing a Brock Collection dress, Kimberly McDonald jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Trevor is wearing a Balmain tux. Jimmy is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux.

10+ pictures inside of the late-night hosts at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 01
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 02
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 03
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 04
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 05
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 06
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 07
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 08
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 09
jimmy fallon stephen colbert have zoolander moment at met gala 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Julia Carey, Met Gala, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr