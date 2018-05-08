Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Photos from Inside Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018

Jonah Hill Brings Girlfriend Erin Galpern to Met Gala 2018!

Jonah Hill Brings Girlfriend Erin Galpern to Met Gala 2018!

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Erin Galpern coupled up for the 2018 Met Gala!

The 35-year-old actor stepped out with Erin in all-black attire at the event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Jonah showed off his slim figure in a fitted tux, while Erin opted for a chic black gown with gold detailing.

The couple were first spotted together back in September 2017 and were most recently seen on a vacation to Mexico, where they showed some PDA on the beach!
