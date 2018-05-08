Jonah Hill Brings Girlfriend Erin Galpern to Met Gala 2018!

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Erin Galpern coupled up for the 2018 Met Gala!

The 35-year-old actor stepped out with Erin in all-black attire at the event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Jonah showed off his slim figure in a fitted tux, while Erin opted for a chic black gown with gold detailing.

The couple were first spotted together back in September 2017 and were most recently seen on a vacation to Mexico, where they showed some PDA on the beach!