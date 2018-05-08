Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 7:40 pm

Julianne Moore, Fan Bing Bing & Chloe Sevigny Attend Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Julianne Moore, Fan Bing Bing & Chloe Sevigny Attend Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Julianne Moore matches the carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony held at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 8) in Cannes, France.

The Wonderstruck actress was joined by Fan Bing Bing, Chloe Sevigny, Romee Strijd, director Benicio Del Toro, Tallia Storm, Georgia May Jagger, and Chantel Jeffries.

That same day, it was announced that Julianne‘s new film Bel Canto has been picked up for North American distribution by Screen Media, according to Variety.

Chantel recently dropped her debut single called “Wait.” Stream and download the song here!

FYI: Julianne is wearing Givenchy Haute Couture with Chopard jewelry. Chloe is wearing Chanel. Chantel is wearing a Lexi Clothing dress. Georgia is wearing René Caovilla shoes and Chopard jewelry. Bing Bing is wearing De Beers jewelry.
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 01
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 02
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 03
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 04
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 05
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 06
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 07
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 08
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 09
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 10
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 11
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 12
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 13
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 14
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 15
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 16
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 17
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 18
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 19
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 20
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 21
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 22
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 23
julianne moore fan bing bing attend cannes opening ceremony 24

Photos: Getty
