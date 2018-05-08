Julianne Moore, Fan Bing Bing & Chloe Sevigny Attend Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Julianne Moore matches the carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony held at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 8) in Cannes, France.

The Wonderstruck actress was joined by Fan Bing Bing, Chloe Sevigny, Romee Strijd, director Benicio Del Toro, Tallia Storm, Georgia May Jagger, and Chantel Jeffries.

That same day, it was announced that Julianne‘s new film Bel Canto has been picked up for North American distribution by Screen Media, according to Variety.

Chantel recently dropped her debut single called “Wait.” Stream and download the song here!

FYI: Julianne is wearing Givenchy Haute Couture with Chopard jewelry. Chloe is wearing Chanel. Chantel is wearing a Lexi Clothing dress. Georgia is wearing René Caovilla shoes and Chopard jewelry. Bing Bing is wearing De Beers jewelry.