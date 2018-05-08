Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 9:16 pm

Kat Von D Expecting First Child with Husband Leafar Seyer!

Kat Von D Expecting First Child with Husband Leafar Seyer!

Kat Von D is going to be a mom!

The 36-year-old tattoo artist and The Kat Von D Beauty founder announced on Tuesday (May 8) on Instagram that she and husband Leafar Seyer are expecting their first child together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kat Von D

“It’s a boy.🖤,” Kat wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while posing with her 42-year-old rocker hubby.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” Leafar – whose real name is Rafael Reyes – wrote on his on Instagram. “I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”

Kat and Leafar tied the knot back in February.

Congrats to the happy family!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kat Von D, Leafar Seyer, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr