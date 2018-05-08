Kat Von D Expecting First Child with Husband Leafar Seyer!

Kat Von D is going to be a mom!

The 36-year-old tattoo artist and The Kat Von D Beauty founder announced on Tuesday (May 8) on Instagram that she and husband Leafar Seyer are expecting their first child together.

“It’s a boy.🖤,” Kat wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while posing with her 42-year-old rocker hubby.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” Leafar – whose real name is Rafael Reyes – wrote on his on Instagram. “I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”



Kat and Leafar tied the knot back in February.

Congrats to the happy family!