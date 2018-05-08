Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:53 am

Kate Moss Returns to Met Gala After 10 Years, Matches Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent

Kate Moss wears a black mini-dress while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The legendary supermodel made her first appearance at the event since 2008 and she joined friend Amber Valletta in wearing designs by Saint Laurent.

Also in attendance with the brand were Mica Arganaraz, Anja Rubik, Charlotte Casiraghi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and designer Anthony Vaccarello.

FYI: All of the ladies are wearing Saint Laurent dresses. Kate is also wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.
