Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to First Post-Baby Paparazzi Pictures

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to First Post-Baby Paparazzi Pictures

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:36 pm

Katherine Langford & Lily Collins Show Up in Style at Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Katherine Langford & Lily Collins Show Up in Style at Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Katherine Langford and Lily Collins are partying the night away at Versace‘s 2018 Met Gala After Party on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

The 22-year-old 13 Reasons Why star and the 29-year-old To The Bone actress were both in attendance at the chic event following the 2018 Met Gala, where they also walked the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katherine Langford

Inside the event, Katherine posed alongside Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz and designer Alexander Wang.

FYI: Katherine is wearing a Prada dress and Fred Leighton jewelry. Lily is wearing a Givenchy dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
langford lily collins met gala 2018 after party 01
langford lily collins met gala 2018 after party 03 5
langford lily collins met gala 2018 after party 03
langford lily collins met gala 2018 after party 04
langford lily collins met gala 2018 after party 05
langford lily collins met gala 2018 after party 06

Photos: BACKGRID, BFA / Versace
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, 2018 Met Gala After Parties, Katherine Langford, Lily Collins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr