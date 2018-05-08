Katherine Langford & Lily Collins Show Up in Style at Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Katherine Langford and Lily Collins are partying the night away at Versace‘s 2018 Met Gala After Party on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

The 22-year-old 13 Reasons Why star and the 29-year-old To The Bone actress were both in attendance at the chic event following the 2018 Met Gala, where they also walked the red carpet.

Inside the event, Katherine posed alongside Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz and designer Alexander Wang.

FYI: Katherine is wearing a Prada dress and Fred Leighton jewelry. Lily is wearing a Givenchy dress.