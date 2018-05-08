Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 10:14 am

Katy Perry, Madonna, Cardi B & Offset Live It Up at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Some of music’s biggest names partied the night away together last night after the 2018 Met Gala!

Katy Perry and Madonna rubbed shoulders at Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City, and they snapped a pic together with hostess Donatella Versace and her 31-year-old daughter Allegra.

At the party, Katy also met up with pregnant Cardi B and her fiance Offset, as well as his groupmates Takeoff and Quavo from Migos, who served as the musical guest alongside 2 Chainz at the after party bash.

Jeremy Scott and Mary J. Blige were also in attendance to join the festivities.
Credit: Neil Rasmus; Photos: BFA
