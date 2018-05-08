Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Will Star in 'Bill & Ted 3'!

Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 6:23 pm

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as Bill & Ted!

The two actors will be filming a third Bill & Ted movie, called Bill & Ted Face The Music, according to Variety.

The movie was written by the franchise’s original creators, with Dean Parisot set to direct.

Here’s a plot summary of the upcoming sequel: “Out of luck and inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on another time-travel adventure — with the help of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures and some sympathetic music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again,” Keanu and Alex said in a statement.

The original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure debuted in 1989, followed by Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991.
