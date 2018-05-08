Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 11:58 am

Keanu Reeves Is Bloody & Soaking Wet in 'John Wick 3' Set Photos!

Keanu Reeves Is Bloody & Soaking Wet in 'John Wick 3' Set Photos!

Keanu Reeves has started filming John Wick: Chapter 3!

The 53-year-old actor has starred in the franchise series since 2014. In these new photos, snapped on Tuesday morning (May 8) in New York City, Keanu was seen running through the rain with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his chest area.

The third installment in the series is set to be released in theaters on May 17, 2019. Be sure to check it out!

In the meantime, get your John Wick fix by seeing all the set photos in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
  • surreal

    Can’t wait – I love the other two John Wick movies!

  • Pitysaurus_rex

    I hope the pit bull is in this one again! I love John Wick, but mostly his dog.