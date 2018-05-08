Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Walk the Met Gala Carpet Together

Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 1:25 am

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys couple up while attending the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The longtime partners met while starring on the FX series The Americans. The series finale will air later this month!

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Keri is wearing a Chanel white silk and jersey belted jumpsuit with embroidery. Matthew is wearing a Chanel watch.
