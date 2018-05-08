Khloe Kardashian Reacts to First Post-Baby Paparazzi Pictures

Khloe Kardashian reacted to the first photos of her that were released after she welcomed True Thompson just a few weeks ago.

The first pics of Khloe emerged last week. She was seen out with Tristan Thompson, who has been under fire after being caught cheating when Khloe was nine months pregnant and about to give birth.

Khloe posted about the first paparazzi pics in a statement on her website.

“When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked! I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was,” Khloe posted on her app. “I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days. I’m actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL—but I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again. Bring on summer and the hard work—I got this!”