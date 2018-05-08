Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 8:59 pm

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted on Movie Date

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted on Movie Date

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted on another date amid rumors that they have reconciled their relationship.

The new parents were seen out on an afternoon movie date on Tuesday (May 8) at a theater in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to TMZ, Khloe and Tristan grabbed snacks together before the movie and were seen leaving in the same car afterward.

This isn’t the first time Khloe and Tristan have been spotted together following his cheating scandal.

Over the weekend, Khloe was seen supporting Tristan at Cavaliers game after the couple had a lunch date with friends.

Photos: Getty
