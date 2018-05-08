Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 10:40 pm

Kim Kardashian Joins Kendall & Kylie Jenner For 'BoF' Dinner

Kim Kardashian Joins Kendall & Kylie Jenner For 'BoF' Dinner

Kim Kardashian stepped out for another glam night with her family!

The 37-year-old reality star sat down for a dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion on Tuesday night (May 8) at Chinese Tuxedo in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Kim looked stunning in a yellow corset dress with a thigh-high split.

She was joined by her mom Kris Jenner and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie as they celebrated the company’s special print edition The Age of Influence.

FYI: Kylie is wearing a Celine dress.

Also pictured inside: Kim and Kylie leaving their hotel earlier in the evening.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 01
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 02
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 03
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 04
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 05
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 06
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 07
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 08
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 09
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 10
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 11
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 12
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 13
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 14
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 15
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 16
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 17
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 18
kim kardashian kendall kylie business of fashion dinner 19

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    The who+res of Babylon