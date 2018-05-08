Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless at Met Gala 2018 After Party, Explains Why Kanye West Missed the Event

Kim Kardashian‘s second 2018 Met Gala look is hot hot hot!

The 37-year-old reality star stopped by one of the 2018 Met Gala After Parties on Monday (May 7) in New York City after stepping out on the red carpet earlier in the evening.

During the Met Gala, Kim tweeted at her hubby Kanye West and explained why he was absent from the night.

After Kanye tweeted the fire emoji at her Met Gala look, Kim responded, “Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums.”

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yEYJP7qrvf — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 8, 2018 Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums 😂🔥😂❤️ https://t.co/7r5SbJZoeX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2018

FYI: Kim is wearing Versace.