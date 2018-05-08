Kim Kardashian Shares Her Photos from Inside Met Gala 2018!

Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018

Kim Kardashian is one of hundreds of celebrities who were in attendance at the 2018 Met Gala and she is giving fans a glimpse inside the exclusive party!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories after the event on Monday (May 7) to share some cool photos.

Kim snapped a selfie with Sex and the City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, had a conversation with fashion designer Donatella Versace, and posed for some fierce shots in front of a wall. She also shared a bunch more pics on Snapchat with celebs like Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and more.

Make sure to see all of the pics of Kim on the carpet earlier in the night!

FYI: Kim is wearing a Versace dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Photos: Kim Kardashian / Instagram, Snapchat, Getty
