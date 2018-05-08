Kim Kardashian Still Looks Chic Morning After Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian didn’t let a late night out at the Met Gala keep her from getting work done!

The 39-year-old reality star was spotted leaving her hotel on Tuesday morning (May 8) in New York City.

Kim showed off her figure in pair of tight silver leggings paired with a matching windbreaker and white pumps.

She was reportedly heading to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios to film a segment.

The night before, Kim looked stunning while attending the Met Gala and rocked two different looks for the big evening.

