Kim Kardashian Still Looks Chic Morning After Met Gala!
Kim Kardashian didn’t let a late night out at the Met Gala keep her from getting work done!
The 39-year-old reality star was spotted leaving her hotel on Tuesday morning (May 8) in New York City.
Kim showed off her figure in pair of tight silver leggings paired with a matching windbreaker and white pumps.
She was reportedly heading to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios to film a segment.
The night before, Kim looked stunning while attending the Met Gala and rocked two different looks for the big evening.
