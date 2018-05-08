Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Step Out for Froyo Date!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima make their way back to his car after grabbing frozen yogurt on Tuesday afternoon (May 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old TV personality showed off her toned abs in a white T-shirt and jeans while the 25-year-old model kept things cool in a green T-shirt and matching pants.

Over the weekend, Kourtney and Younes were spotted holding hands while they stepped out for an event in Los Angeles.

After the event, Kourt surprised Younes by jetting him off to Colorado for his birthday!

damn… a quarter century 🕯

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on

