Tue, 08 May 2018 at 4:52 am

Laura Dern & Juliette Binoche Make Elegant Appearances at Met Gala 2018

Laura Dern & Juliette Binoche Make Elegant Appearances at Met Gala 2018

Laura Dern and Juliette Binoche step out on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Some of the other stars at the event included director Sofia Coppola, celeb chef Katie Lee, and actress Brooke Shields.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Proenza Schouler dress. Juliette is wearing a Balmain dress. Sofia is wearing a custom Marc Jacobs t-shirt and pants with Cartier jewelry. Brooke is wearing a Zac Posen gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Brooke Shields, Juliette Binoche, Katie Lee, Laura Dern, Met Gala, Sofia Coppola

