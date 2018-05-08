Lena Dunham Floats Her Way Into Met Gala 2018!

Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 4:06 am

Lena Dunham was a golden girl at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 31-year-old actress hit the carpet at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This was Lena‘s sixth time attending the Met Gala.

After the event, Lena took to her Instagram to share some photos from the red carpet.

“Somewhere after 5-ish, floatin in LIKE A PRAYER 🙏🏼 #MetHeavenlyBodies #MetGala2018,” Lena captioned the pic.

FYI: Lena is wearing Stephen Webster jewelry and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.
