Lorde Clears Up Social Media, Leaves Only 3 Instagram Posts

Lorde has done some spring cleaning on her social media pages.

The 21-year-old singer deleted all of her tweets all the way back to November of last year.

Lorde also deleted all the photos from her Instagram account, leaving up only a few, one from each year for the last three years.

Fans took notice of the change during the 2018 Met Gala, and one fan has a theory of what the photos she left up could mean.

“first post: lorde, on stage, the leader of an army. second: her army of children (us) waiting to be given the words, watching her in the crowd. third: we have to ‘trust her’, presumably when she gives us the words,” they wrote.

Could this all be because Lorde is getting ready to release some music??