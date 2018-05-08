Lucy Hale's 'Life Sentence' Series Cancelled at The CW

Lucy Hale has just announced that her television series, Life Sentence, as been cancelled.

The CW drama centered on Stella (Hale), who finds herself trying to navigate life after being cured from cancer.

Lucy wrote a long note to fans about the cancellation: “I was emotionally attached to this story and everyone involved, so I’m a little shell-shocked right now.”

She added, “I want to give a huge thank you to the support I’ve been shown! Love love love all of you. We created something important and pure, and no cancellation can take that away.”

Read Lucy‘s full note below: