Madonna Performs 'Like A Prayer' & 'Hallelujah' & Premieres New Song at Met Gala 2018!

Madonna is taking us there!

The pop icon performed her iconic hit “Like A Prayer,” as well as a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s classic “Hallelujah,” during the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

Along with the two songs, the legendary entertainer also teased the crowd with a taste of a never-before-released song, rumored to be called “Beautiful Game.”

“You have taught me to shut my mouth, that I not get burned / Keep your beautiful lies, ‘cause I’m not concerned,” she sang on the new track.

