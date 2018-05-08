Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018

Madonna Performs 'Like A Prayer' & 'Hallelujah' & Premieres New Song at Met Gala 2018!

Madonna is taking us there!

The pop icon performed her iconic hit “Like A Prayer,” as well as a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s classic “Hallelujah,” during the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

Along with the two songs, the legendary entertainer also teased the crowd with a taste of a never-before-released song, rumored to be called “Beautiful Game.”

“You have taught me to shut my mouth, that I not get burned / Keep your beautiful lies, ‘cause I’m not concerned,” she sang on the new track.

Watch a preview of the incredible performance inside…
Photos: Getty Images
