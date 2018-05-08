''Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Trailer Gives Final Look at the Movie!

The final trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has just debuted!

The new movie hits theaters on July 20 – and many believe based on context clues in the trailer that Donna, played by Meryl Streep, may be dead.

The film stars Meryl as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie, Christine Baranski as Tanya, Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, Dominic Cooper as Sky, and Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth as Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

Also starring in the film are Lily James, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Jeremy Irvine, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Andy Garcia and Cher are new to the cast in roles that go back and forth in time to show how the relationships between characters were forged.