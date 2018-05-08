Mary J. Blige & SZA Bring the Glamour to Met Gala 2018

Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 1:37 am

Mary J. Blige strikes a pose on the stairs while arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 47-year-old R&B singer looked super sexy in a form fitting light blue and gold gown with matching thigh-high boots.

Also stepping out for the biggest night in fashion was singer SZA who looked like a literal angel while wearing a gold halo and blush-colored tulle gown.

FYI: SZA‘s gown is by Versace. Mary is wearing a Versace dress.

10 pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…
