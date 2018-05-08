Top Stories
Naomi Watts Looks Regal in Ornate Gold Dress at Met Gala 2018

Naomi Watts Looks Regal in Ornate Gold Dress at Met Gala 2018

Naomi Watts wears her “dream dress” to the 2018 Met Gala!

The 49-year-old Gypsy actress looked elegant at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

She wore a custom gold and white embroidered gown with a capelet and train, finishing off her look with pink lipstick and curls.

Naomi posed with designer Michael Kors.

“Dream dress with dreamy Mr Michael Kors 💫 #metgala2018 @michaelkors,” she shared on Instagram.

Getting ready for the ball 💫@michaelkors #metgala2018 @cartier

A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

FYI: Naomi is wearing custom Michael Kors with Cartier jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
