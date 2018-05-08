Naomi Watts Looks Regal in Ornate Gold Dress at Met Gala 2018
Naomi Watts wears her “dream dress” to the 2018 Met Gala!
The 49-year-old Gypsy actress looked elegant at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
She wore a custom gold and white embroidered gown with a capelet and train, finishing off her look with pink lipstick and curls.
Naomi posed with designer Michael Kors.
“Dream dress with dreamy Mr Michael Kors 💫 #metgala2018 @michaelkors,” she shared on Instagram.
FYI: Naomi is wearing custom Michael Kors with Cartier jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.