Netflix Drops Intense New '13 Reasons Why' Season Two Trailer

Jessica makes eye contact with a classmate across the way in the new, official trailer for 13 Reasons Why season two.

The intense trailer gives fans a first look at all the storylines going on in the upcoming season, which premieres next Friday, May 18th.

13 Reasons Why season two picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.

Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed; and a series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

Watch the trailer below!