2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Skipped Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 11:02 am

Netflix Drops Intense New '13 Reasons Why' Season Two Trailer

Netflix Drops Intense New '13 Reasons Why' Season Two Trailer

Jessica makes eye contact with a classmate across the way in the new, official trailer for 13 Reasons Why season two.

The intense trailer gives fans a first look at all the storylines going on in the upcoming season, which premieres next Friday, May 18th.

13 Reasons Why season two picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.

Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed; and a series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

Watch the trailer below!
