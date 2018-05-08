Nick Robinson & Troye Sivan Make Their Met Gala Debuts!

Nick Robinson and Troye Sivan walk the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The guys were both involved with the beloved movie Love, Simon, which came out earlier this year. Nick starred as the title character while Troye provided a song for the soundtrack.

Both of the guys are attending the Met Gala for their first time this year! This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition.

FYI: Nick is wearing Prada. Troye is wearing Valentino.