'Ocean's Eight' Stars at Met Gala 2018 - 4 of 8 Stars Attended!

The upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight is all about a group of women trying to pull off a heist at the Met Gala and half of the star-studded cast stepped out for the annual event this year!

Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling represented the movie at the 2018 gala while Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina were not in attendance.

Helena and Awkwafina have never attended the gala and Sandra and Cate have never been frequent attendees.

Cate is currently in France serving as the president of the jury for the Cannes Film Festival!

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Maison Margiela look, Gilan and Narcisa Pheres rings, Maria Tash earrings, and a Judith Leiber clutch. Anne is wearing a Valentino gown, James Banks earrings, a The Code bracelet and Jimmy Choo heels. Sarah is wearing a Prada gown and Tiffany & Co. earrings. Mindy is wearing Vassilis Zoulias dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Pericles Kondylatos crown.

