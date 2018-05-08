Parisa Fitz-Henley & Murray Fraser Talk Playing Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser are getting ready for the premiere of Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance!

The duo, who portray Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the upcoming Lifetime flick, stopped by the Today show on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.

During the show, Parisa revealed she had wanted to portray Meghan from the moment she heard about the royal couple.

“It was after I saw the engagement interview they did I said ‘I’m so taken with this woman and this couple. It would just be fun to audition,’” Parisa explained.

It looks like things worked out for Parisa!

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres on May 13th.