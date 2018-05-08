Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Premiere 'Everybody Knows' at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Penelope Cruz looks lovely in lace at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony held at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 8) in Cannes, France.

The 44-year-old actress was joined by her husband Javier Bardem.

Penelope and Javier‘s new movie Everybody Knows served as the opening film screening for the festival.

Everybody Knows follows “Carolina, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, who returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her Argentinian husband and children. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open.”

Penelope also debuted earrings from her Atelier Swarovski by Penélope Cruz Fine Jewelry Collection on the red carpet.

FYI: Javier is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna. Penelope is wearing Chanel.